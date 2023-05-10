1st on ABC: Harris to become 1st woman to deliver West Point commencement speech

Biden, in the meantime, plans to discuss on the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver the commencement speech on the West Point army academy this month, the primary woman to accomplish that, a White House reliable instructed ABC News.

Harris’s remarks on the May 27 commencement rite will mark her first consult with to the U.S. Military Academy West Point, in accordance to the reliable.

- Advertisement -

“We are honored to have the Vice President as our commencement speaker,” West Point’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, mentioned in a remark supplied by means of the White House. “As an accomplished leader who has achieved significant milestones throughout her career, we look forward to her inspiring remarks to our cadets.”

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the keynote cope with on the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 141st Commencement Exercises, May 18, 2022, in New London, Conn. Stephen Dunn/AP, FILE - Advertisement -

Harris and vice presidents sooner than her have historically delivered commencement addresses at U.S. army academies. Last yr, she did so on the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the yr sooner than, she spoke on the U.S. Naval Academy.

President Joe Biden, in the meantime, is scheduled to deliver remarks at this yr’s U.S. Air Force Academy and Howard University commencement ceremonies.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association Coastal Resilience Funding Annoucement match on the University of Miami, April 21, 2023, in Miami. - Advertisement - Giorgio Viera/AFP by the use of Getty Images

Biden delivered West Point’s commencement speech in 2016, when he was once vice chairman.

Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama additionally delivered commencement addresses there whilst they had been in place of job.

ABC News’ Justin Gomez contributed to this file.