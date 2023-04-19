1st Black chief judge for New York state confirmed

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s Senate confirmed Rowan Wilson because the state’s first Black chief judge Tuesday, two months after lawmakers dealt Gov. Kathy Hochul a political defeat through rejecting her preliminary nominee for the highest court docket post.

Wilson has been an affiliate judge of the Court of Appeals, New York’s very best court docket, since 2017. Hochul tapped him previous this month to guide the seven-member prime court docket and oversee the state’s judicial gadget. The affirmation vote caps months of war between Hochul and her fellow Democrats in keep an eye on of the Senate over the course of the court docket.

“Judge Wilson has proven himself to be one of the most thoughtful, well-written and persuasive jurors in the nation, and in the history of the Court of Appeals,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, chair of the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee, stated at the flooring.

Wilson’s nomination got here after Hochul’s first selection, Hector LaSalle, confronted a barrage of complaint from liberal senators and their allies, who criticized selections he made as an appeals judge.

In an unparalleled transfer, the Senate rejected LaSalle in February. LaSalle would were the primary Latino to guide the prime court docket.

Wilson, 62, is extra palatable to liberals, who’ve praised the Harvard Law School graduate’s file on civil rights, exertions and environmental problems.

Wilson additionally dissented in a most sensible court docket ruling remaining yr that confounded new congressional maps that had broadly been observed as favoring Democrats.

That dissent has alarmed some Republicans for the reason that Court of Appeals may be able to in the future believe a Democrat-backed lawsuit in quest of to compel the redrawing of New York’s congressional limitations. The present maps helped the GOP regain keep an eye on of the U.S. House remaining yr.

Senate Republicans described Wilson as an “activist judge,” focusing their opposition on a contemporary resolution he wrote overturning a rape conviction. Wilson cited the native prosecutor’s years-long extend in pursuing the case.

“That result, I think, is egregious. I think it’s a misapplication of the law,” stated Sen. Anthony Palumbo, the rating Republican at the committee.

Wilson watched the controversy silently from a Senate gallery. He had no remark at the means out.

Wilson succeeds Judge Janet DiFiore, who resigned in August. His affirmation leaves a emptiness for an affiliate judge at the most sensible court docket.

Hochul stated she intends to appoint former state solicitor normal Caitlin Halligan, who’s recently a spouse at a New York City-based regulation company, to fill the affiliate judge emptiness.

Halligan replied questions from the Judiciary Committee previous Tuesday, putting in place an expedited affirmation procedure when Hochul officially makes the nomination.

Associated Press author Maysoon Khan contributed. Khan is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit nationwide carrier program that puts newshounds in native newsrooms to record on undercovered problems. Follow Maysoon Khan on Twitter at @maysoonkahn.