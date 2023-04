- Advertisement -

Kim Christensen, Freelance / Special to the Chronicle

A 19-year-old was once arrested and charged with murder Thursday over the March taking pictures loss of life of a Galveston youngster, in line with police.

Darius Geters, 19, of Texas City was once accused of killing Denim Cooper, 15, in an early-morning taking pictures March 26 on Avenue M 1/2 in Galveston, police mentioned.