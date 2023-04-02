19-year-old Oakleaf man arrested, accused of exposing himself, attempting to lure girls into vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was once arrested and charged with 5 counts of lewd and lascivious felonies after being accused of attempting to lure girls into his vehicle at other places, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office introduced Friday.

Sheriff Michelle Cook known the man as Landen Hillman from Oakleaf.

According to stories, on March 27, a 15-year-old woman reported {that a} man uncovered himself to her on the Eagle Landing Amenity Center space whilst ready to be picked up by way of a chum’s mother following football observe. Police additionally decided Hillman allegedly attempted to get a woman in his vehicle whilst acting a intercourse act in entrance of her remaining Sunday on Red Oak Circle West close to Moody Avenue.

Detectives connected those incidents to an investigation that began again in October of remaining yr when two 11-year-old girls reported an unknown man acting a intercourse act whilst sitting in a vehicle in entrance of them. The document says he was once making an attempt to get the girls’ consideration.

After an intensive investigation, deputies have been ready to arrest Hillman and link him to those crimes.

“In both cases, the victims gave similar suspect and suspect vehicle descriptions,” Sheriff Cook stated. “Our investigators worked tirelessly, interviewed witnesses, reviewed video surveillance, and collected information through our Real Time Crime Center before developing probable cause to arrest and charge Landen Hillman with these heinous acts.”

Hillman was once arrested and booked into the Clay County Jail.

Anyone with information was once requested to name the Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512.

“We are committed to keeping perverts like this off the streets,” Cook stated.

Cook additionally counseled the younger women for being courageous and talking out.