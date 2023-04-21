18 attorneys general call on feds to recall some Kia and Hyundai models

Eighteen attorneys general are inquiring for the initiation of a recall of Kia and Hyundai automobile models that lack anti-theft controls.

In fresh months, Kia and Hyundai models manufactured between 2011 and 2022 have observed expanding charges of robbery following social media demanding situations urging folks to scouse borrow the automobiles with the assistance of a screwdriver and USB Cable. Some of the thefts had been posted on social media the use of the hashtag #KiaBoyz.

“Thefts of these Hyundai and Kia vehicles have led to at least eight deaths, numerous injuries and property damage, and they have diverted significant police and emergency services resources from other priorities,” the attorneys general wrote in a joint letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

A voluntary provider campaigns by way of Hyundai and Kia to permit drivers to get instrument updates used to be an “insufficient response to the problem,” the attorneys general wrote.

The recollects will take months and “more troubling, an update is not even feasible for a significant percentage of the affected vehicles,” the letter mentioned. The attorneys general added that the voluntary provider marketing campaign “is unlikely to remedy as many vehicles as necessary in a timely manner.”

“The absence of anti-theft measures in cars manufactured by Kia and Hyundai has resulted in a significant increase in auto thefts — and collateral public safety issues — across the District and country. In the District, Kias and Hyundais accounted for a significant portion of cars recovered in 2022, and an even greater portion in 2023,” Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb, who signed the letter, advised ABC News.

In 2022, thefts of Hyundai’s and Kia’s greater country large. In Los Angles, the town noticed an 85 p.c building up in automobile thefts in 2022, Kia and Hyundai’s made up the 3 quarters of all of the building up of stolen automobiles within the town. In Minneapolis, thefts of Kia’s and Hyundai’s greater by way of 836 p.c. In Milwaukee, Wisconsin Kia’s made up 58 p.c of all stolen automobiles in 2022.

In a observation to ABC News, Kia says that it has contacted over two million homeowners and lessees to tell them of the instrument updates. More than 165,000 have put in the replace, in accordance to the corporate, which additionally says it has equipped 39,000 unfastened guidance wheel locks to greater than 275 legislation enforcement businesses.

“Kia remains very focused on this issue and we continue to take action to address the concerns these Attorneys General have raised. We are committed to working with them and law enforcement agencies across their respective states to combat car theft and the role social media has played in encouraging it,” the observation mentioned.

Hyundai Motor America advised ABC News that “it is important to clarify that an engine immobilizer is an anti-theft device and these vehicles are fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements.”

“Thieves discovered a specific method by which to bypass the vehicles’ security features and then documented and promoted their exploits on TikTok and other social media channels,” Hyundai added.

Hyundai says the corporate has taken “comprehensive action,” together with making engine immobilizers usual on all cars produced as of November 2021 and absolutely rolling out a unfastened anti-theft instrument improve two months forward of time table.

Attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, the state of Washington and Washington, D.C., all signed the letter.

