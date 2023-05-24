17-year-old boy shot, killed on Silver Star Road in Orlando

- Advertisement -

A 17-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in Orange County Sunday night.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Silver Star Road in Orlando shortly after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting and found the boy dead at the scene.

Deputies do not have any suspect information at this time.

The teenager’s identity was not immediately released.

Hours later, Orange County deputies responded to a second deadly shooting a few miles away on South Kirkman Road.

Investigators said a man in his 20s had been shot and later died at a local hospital.

Deputies are investigating the shootings separately.