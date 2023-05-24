Wednesday, May 24, 2023
type here...
florida-news

17-year-old boy shot, killed on Silver Star Road in Orlando

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
17-year-old boy shot, killed on Silver Star Road in Orlando


Deputies investigating 2 deadly shootings in Orange County

Deputies said two people are dead after two separate shootings in Orange County. Investigators said a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on Silver Star Road. Hours later, a man in his 20s was killed in a shooting on South Kirkman Road.

- Advertisement -

ORLANDO, Fla.A 17-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in Orange County Sunday night.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Silver Star Road in Orlando shortly after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting and found the boy dead at the scene.

- Advertisement -

Deputies do not have any suspect information at this time.

The teenager’s identity was not immediately released.

- Advertisement -


Hours later, Orange County deputies responded to a second deadly shooting a few miles away on South Kirkman Road.

Investigators said a man in his 20s had been shot and later died at a local hospital.

Deputies are investigating the shootings separately.

Previous article
Jets to work out Matt Araiza, ex-Bills punter who was cut after being named in lawsuit, per report
Next article
H-E-B opening second store in Frisco, grocer announces

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks