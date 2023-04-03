17 Arrested in Denton County Prostitution Crackdown – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree says he desires to position so-called “Johns” on realize.

A up to date prostitution bust in Denton County resulted in the arrest of 17 males.

- Advertisement -

The sheriff mentioned the lads went on-line in search of intercourse and organized to fulfill at a lodge off Interstate 35. When they arrived, legislation enforcement was once ready.

“You may not be talking to a prostitute. You may be talking to somebody who looks like me who is wearing a badge and a gun,” mentioned Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree.

Targeting “Johns” is a technique the sheriff believes he can curb human trafficking.

- Advertisement -

“They know when they go to meet one of these individuals that it’s more than likely someone who’s either being human trafficked or who’s down on their luck and they’re taking advantage of that and they know that,” Murphree mentioned.

New Friends, New Life is a North Texas-based useful resource for trafficking survivors. The CEO mentioned human trafficking is a $99 million business in DFW.

“The buyer is a critical piece of the puzzle. Sex trafficking does not work if there is not the demand,” mentioned the group’s CEO Bianca Davis. “Holding buyers accountable is just as important as holding the trafficker and the seller accountable for this crime.”

- Advertisement -

Sheriff Murphree mentioned county commissioners authorized his request to fund a human trafficking activity pressure two years in the past.

His investigators labored in this newest operation with the Department of Homeland Security, Texas Department of Public Safety, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Lewisville police division.

(*17*)

He mentioned the general public will have to be expecting extra operations in the long run.

“We’ve arrested preachers, police officers, executives,” mentioned Murphree. “Folks you see every day who are engaging in this activity and it’s up to us to put a stop to it.”