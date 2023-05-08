16-year-old girl found dead on Northeast Side appears to have fallen from cliff, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police are recently investigating the demise of a 16-year-old girl who used to be found on the backside of a cliff on the town’s Northeast Side. The incident happened on Thursday, and police are nonetheless having a look into the reason for her demise.

According to SAPD, the girl’s mom tracked her telephone when she did not display up for pick-up after faculty. The location of the telephone led the mummy to the realm of Heroes Stadium on Thousand Oaks. She came upon her daughter on the backside of a cliff in a former rock quarry.

While it’s unclear why the girl used to be on the location, police imagine she fell and died of her accidents. School officers known the sufferer as Siri Reddy, a junior at Keystone School who used to be an achieved scholar and contributor to more than a few faculty actions.

William B. Handmaker, head of Keystone School, expressed his condolences. He described Reddy as a member of the National Honor Society, an award-winning member of the varsity’s Science Fair crew, a member of the Upper School robotics crew, and a contributor to The Keynote. Additionally, she sang on the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and performed a job within the Upper School musical ‘Grease.’

The faculty will have counselors to be had on campus for college students and group of workers individuals. Police have but to expose to any extent further main points of the incident.