$153,000 reward to solve Charlotte County man’s mysterious death

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla.– Gage Jackson went lacking on March 19, 2019.

Just 11 days after that, his frame used to be discovered floating in Prairie Creek.

Detectives are nonetheless on the lookout for solutions.

March 18, 2023 marks 4 years since Jackson’s disappearance: The stakes are large.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Still no leads two years after guy’s frame used to be discovered floating in Prairie Creek

An nameless donor will give a $150,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers will give an extra $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s death must name Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or publish a web based tip at this website.



