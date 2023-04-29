14-year-old Tampa girl shot on I-4 on Friday night





A 14-year-old girl used to be shot within the leg whilst her dad drove on I-4 close to Branch Forbes Road on Friday night.





The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) mentioned the passenger aspect in their 2017 Volkswagen Jetta used to be shot two times; one of the crucial bullets penetrated the car and struck the 14-year-old’s leg.

According to FHP, the kid used to be transported to the health facility and is strong.

Authorities mentioned it’s unknown why the car used to be shot, and they don’t have information on the suspect.

Anyone with information referring to this situation is requested to name *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.