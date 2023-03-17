14-year-old boy arrested in Mexico for murder of 8

Mexican government have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “El Chapito” for the contract killing of 8 other folks close to Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Mexican government have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “El Chapito” for the drug-related killing of 8 other folks close to Mexico City, the federal Public Safety Department mentioned Thursday.

The boy allegedly rode up on a motorbike and opened hearth on a circle of relatives in the low-income Mexico City suburb of Chimalhuacan. Another guy was once additionally arrested in the Jan. 22 killings, and 7 different contributors of the group had been arrested on drug fees.

The sufferers had been keeping a birthday party at their space on the time of the assault, which additionally left 5 adults and two kids wounded. It was once reportedly a party.

The boy’s title was once no longer launched, however his nickname — “Little Chapo” — is an obvious connection with imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The reason in the killings has no longer been made public, however drug gangs in Mexico regularly dabble in kidnapping and contract killing. They additionally kill competitors promoting medicine on their territory, or individuals who who them cash.

Mexico is not any stranger to kid killers.

In 2010, squaddies detained a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “El Ponchis” who claimed he was once abducted at age 11 and compelled to paintings for the Cartel of the South Pacific, a department of the splintered Beltran Leyva gang. He mentioned he had participated in a minimum of 4 decapitations.

After his arrest, the boy, who government known best by means of his first title, Edgar, advised journalists that he was once drugged and threatened into committing the crimes.