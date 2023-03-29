13 states on alert for strong winds, heavy snow as major storm heads east

A storm is hitting the west and impacting states from Oregon to Texas.

Thirteen states are on alert for strong winds and heavy snow as a major storm strikes east.

A major storm hitting the California coast introduced destructive winds, heavy rain and heavy snow. The western storm will carry rounds of showers and thunderstorms from the Bay Area to Los Angeles Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The rain will arrive in LA within the morning, with thunderstorms imaginable within the night and in a single day. Some of the thunderstorms may just produce gusty winds and small hail.

Wind gusts on the Mammoth Mountain Ski hotel reached 98 miles in line with hour. In Oakland, wind gusts reached 52 miles in line with hour and on the San Francisco airport, they reached 44 miles in line with hour.

Northern Bay space and excessive northern California were given probably the most rain, with some spaces reporting greater than 3 inches. The perfect snow fall overall to this point was once close to Mount Shasta, California, the place 25 inches fell.

- Advertisement - A employee shovels a walkway as snow falls within the Sierra Nevada mountains from but some other storm gadget which is bringing heavy snow to better elevations on March 28, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The snow was once so heavy on I-80 over Donner Pass, California, that the interstate was once briefly close down. An further 1 to two inches of rain is imaginable in portions of California thru Wednesday evening.

- Advertisement -

Additional 1 to two toes of snow is anticipated within the California mountains within the subsequent 24 to 36 hours. Up to 18 inches of snow are anticipated in southern California mountains out of doors of LA and San Diego.

This storm will then go the Rockies on Thursday and Thursday evening with 1 to two toes of snow imaginable there.

On Friday, 47 million folks may just face serious storms, with destructive winds, tornadoes and enormous hail.

On Friday afternoon and night, the storm gadget will reemerge over the Plains and can carry a brand new serious climate outbreak from Iowa and Wisconsin, all of the approach to Mississippi and Alabama, which have been hit with fatal tornadoes remaining weekend. Cities within the bullseye this Friday can be Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago St. Louis; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and simply north of Jackson, Mississippi.