13 Off-the-Beaten-Path Things to See in Paris (Updated 2023)



Last Updated: 5/13/2023 | May thirteenth, 2023

Paris is stuffed with well-known points of interest: the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, Versailles, the catacombs, the Pantheon, the Arc de Triomphe, Sacre-Coeur. The record is going on. There are such a lot of wonderful websites right here that it is advisable to spend days (heck, even weeks) simply seeing the primary, maximum well known ones.

- Advertisement -

But there’s extra to Paris than the websites that draw in hundreds upon hundreds of holiday makers on a daily basis.

While I used to be dwelling Paris the previous few months, I made it my undertaking to see one of the extra atypical, lesser-known (however similarly superior) points of interest (that didn’t include the annoying crowds that make such a lot of of Paris’ points of interest insufferable).

And, whilst one of the issues at the record under may not be “super secret” points of interest or actions, they do fall into the class of “overlooked attractions” so I integrated them.

- Advertisement -

Here are one of the perfect off-the-beaten-path issues to see and do in Paris:

1. Le Manoir de Paris

This is the place macabre museum meets haunted space. Numerous rooms spotlight one of the extra unsettling facets of Paris’s lengthy and ceaselessly darkish previous, such because the Phantom of the Opera, vampires, or the crocodiles in the sewers. Using actual actors in addition to animatronics, town’s ugly and unsettling historical past is introduced to existence in a fascinating manner. In addition to their museum, additionally they have break out rooms in addition to other ranges of depth relying on how scared you get!

18 Rue de Paradis, +33 6 70 89 35 87, lemanoirdeparis.com. Open Fridays 6pm-9:30pm and weekends 3pm-6:30pm. Admission is 29 EUR for adults and 20 EUR for youngsters 10-15. Note: briefly closed due to covid-19.

- Advertisement -

2. Musée Édith Piaf

Édith Piaf is in all probability essentially the most well-known French singer from the Nineteen Thirties to the Sixties, and know around the globe for her songs La vie en rose and Non, je ne regrette rien (which seemed in the film Inception). She lived in a bit rental in the Ménilmontant district firstly of her profession, which has been changed into a tiny museum devoted to her. You get a glimpse at her existence thru her gold and platinum data, images, clothes, letters from enthusiasts, posters, recordings, and sheet song.

5 Rue Crespin du Gast, +33 1 43 55 52 72. Open Monday-Wednesday 1pm-6pm and Thursdays 10am-12pm. Admission is loose, however you’ll want to make an appointment. You’ll additionally need to both discuss first rate French or move with any individual who does.

3. Musée Curie

Marie Curie used to be the primary girl to win the Nobel Prize (and the one girl to win it two times) for her analysis into radioactivity (a phrase that she invented). She used to be the primary feminine professor on the University of Paris in addition to the primary girl to be entombed in the Panthéon on her personal deserves. Located in the fifth arrondissement, this museum, in her outdated laboratory, highlights her radiological analysis. It’s insightful and eye-opening for any individual unfamiliar together with her historical discoveries.

1 Rue Pierre et Marie Curie, +33 1 56 24 55 33, musee.curie.fr. Open Wednesday-Saturday 1pm-5pm. Admission is loose.

4. Archives Nationales



Opened in 1867, the National Archives homes hundreds of ancient paperwork courting again to 625 CE. One of six nationwide archives in the rustic, the museum sheds gentle on France’s turbulent previous, offering nuanced ancient main points and context thru everlasting and transient exhibitions.

Built by way of the order of Napoleon I, the construction itself (referred to as the Hôtel de Soubise) is actually shocking. It is in the past due Baroque taste, embracing lengthy columns and plenty of statues and sculptures. It options immaculate grounds and gardens as smartly. They at all times grasp a large number of excellent exhibitions too.

59 Rue Guynemer, +33 1 75 47 20 02, archives-nationales.tradition.gouv.fr/en. Open Monday-Saturday 9am-5pm. Admission is 8 EUR in step with individual.

5. The Vampire Museum

Paris has a protracted historical past with the esoteric, one this is introduced to existence in this attention-grabbing (if no longer macabre) museum based by way of an eccentric pupil to show off his wisdom of the undead and esoteric. Here you’ll to find vampire-killing kits, uncommon texts on demonology, and mysterious historic relics. It’s a hectic, eclectic, creepy museum that’s a banquet for the eyes and one worthy of a seek advice from if you happen to’re in any respect in extra difficult to understand (and fanciful) stories. It’s a amusing, kitschy museum.

14 Rue Jules David, +33 1 43 62 80 76, artclips.loose.fr/musee_des_vampires/MuseeVampires1.html. You’ll want to make an appointment in advance by way of telephone. (Don’t concern if the voicemail greeting is in French — the curator audio system best English). Note: briefly closed, test their Facebook web page for updates if you happen to’d like to seek advice from.

6. The Gallery of Paleontology and Comparative Anatomy

(*13*)

Opened in 1898, this gallery is part of the French National Museum of Natural History. Taking up the bottom ground of the construction, it’s house to over 1,000 animal skeletons from around the globe, together with entire skeletons of elephants, huge cats, or even dinosaurs. It’s as fascinating as it’s unsettling: the entire animals are dealing with the similar manner, making it seem like you’re in the midst of a few undead stampede!

2 Rue Buffon, +33 1 40 79 56 01, www.mnhn.fr/en/seek advice from/lieux/galerie-paleontologie-anatomie-comparee-paleontology-and-comparative-anatomy-gallery. Open day by day 10am-6pm (closed Tuesdays). Admission to all of the museum (together with the gallery) is 10 EUR.

7. Petite Ceinture



In use from 1862 thru 1964, the railway circling Paris used to be deserted when town expanded past its limits. It’s most commonly hidden in the back of structures and lined in wild crops and grass now, regardless that some sections are actually formally open to the general public. You’ll to find all types of flora and boulevard artwork alongside the tracks.

While some sections are unlawful to seek advice from, close to Parc Georges Brassens you’ll discover a segment of the tracks referred to as the ‘Passage de la Petite Ceinture’ this is each loose and criminal to seek advice from. It’s positioned in the 15e arrondissement.

8. The Salvador Dalí Sundial

This surrealist sundial used to be created by way of world-renowned artist Salvador Dalí. Located on Rue Saint-Jacques, it’s is a mixture of a human face and a scallop shell (the logo of the Camino to Santiago, for the reason that boulevard is called after the saint). While the sundial doesn’t in truth paintings, it’s nonetheless a very simple manner to see a work of paintings by way of one of the crucial well-known artists in the sector.

27 Rue Saint-Jacques. Open 24/7 and not using a admission.

9. Montmartre Cemetery



While the Père Lachaise Cemetery is the most important and most well liked in Paris, for a extra secluded walk, take a look at the Montmartre Cemetery. Plenty of folks seek advice from the highest of Montmartre for Sacré-Coeur and the view, however few make an effort to wander this cemetery sitting on the foot of the district. It opened in 1825 and is house to many cobwebbed mausoleums, in addition to a handful of stray cats. You received’t see many of us right here, so you’ll discover in peace.

20 Avenue Rachel, +33 1 53 42 36 30, paris.fr/equipements/cimetiere-de-montmartre-5061. Open Monday-Friday 8am-6pm, Saturdays 8:30am-6pm, and Sundays 9am-6pm.

10. The Museum of Counterfeiting

Opened in 1972, this museum is house to counterfeit pieces which have been accumulated by way of France’s customs brokers and police (in addition to donated pieces from manufacturers and customers alike). There are over 500 pieces in the museum, starting from counterfeit artwork and comfort items to extra mundane pieces, like cleansing provides. While some knockoffs are spectacular in their duplicity, it’s additionally humorous to see simply how unhealthy some counterfeiters have been!

16 Rue de los angeles Faisanderie, +33 1 56 26 14 03, musee-contrefacon.com. Open Monday-Friday, 2pm-5:30pm. Admission is 6 EUR in step with individual for adults and 5 EUR for college kids and seniors.

11. Promenade Planteé (Coulée verte René-Dumont)

This tree-lined walkway is a greenbelt that extends virtually 5km alongside the outdated Vincennes railway line. The railway line ceased functioning in 1969, with the park being inaugurated a couple of many years in a while. Until New York constructed their High Line, it used to be the one increased park in all of the international. (And, truthfully, that is manner nicer then the NYC High Line).

You’ll to find plenty of timber, flora, ponds, and puts to sit down alongside this lengthy route that stretches from Bastille to the brink of Paris. It’s a protracted, simple, and lovely stroll. You received’t to find many of us right here. Even on a pleasant day, it’s fairly empty. It temporarily turned into one in every of my favourite issues to do in Paris and I will’t counsel coming right here sufficient!

1 Coulée verte René-Dumont (twelfth arrondissement). Open day by day from 8am-9:30pm. Admission is loose.

12. Canal Saint-Martin



Stretching 4.5km, the Canal Saint-Martin is an artificial waterway commissioned by way of Napoleon. Construction completed in 1825, connecting the Canal de l’Ourcq to the Seine by the use of each above flooring locks and underground tunnels. While no longer any secret spot (on a pleasant day, you’ll to find the canal covered with folks), it’s most commonly a place for locals who need to have a picnic and calm down. So, say no to the Seine, and are available have your outside picnic alongside the canal. It’s extra stress-free and there shall be fewer folks!

The canal begins at Place de Stalingrad and ends at Quai de los angeles Râpée. Canal cruises closing 2.5 hours and price round 16 EUR in step with individual.

13. Museé de Montmartre

Founded in 1960, this museum is positioned right through two construction that dates again to the seventeenth century. Over the years, the structures have been house to many well-known writers and painters. The gardens of the museum have been in truth renovated to glance extra just like the gardens in Renoir’s artwork (there may be a winery within sight that dates again to the Middle Ages nevertheless it makes terrible wine). The museum’s everlasting assortment contains all kinds of artwork, posters, and drawings.

12 Rue Cortot, +33 1 49 25 89 39, museedemontmartre.fr/en/le-musee. Open day by day from 10am-6pm (7pm in the summer season). Admission is 12 EUR for adults, which contains an audio information. Discounts are to be had for college kids, youngsters, and individuals with disabilities.

***

While the primary attractions in Paris are at all times price testing, if you need to be greater than a vacationer and increase a better appreciation for the City of Light’s distinctive and complicated historical past, seek advice from those unconventional and atypical points of interest in Paris.



Get Your In-Depth Budget Guide to Paris! For extra in-depth information, take a look at my guidebook to Paris written for price range vacationers such as you! It cuts out the fluff discovered in different guides and will get directly to the sensible information you wish to have to shuttle round Paris. You’ll to find instructed itineraries, budgets, tactics to get monetary savings, on- and off-the-beaten-path issues to see and do, non-touristy eating places, markets, bars, transportation and protection pointers, and a lot more! Click right here to be informed extra and get your reproduction these days!