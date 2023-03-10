124 Saturday Quotes to Help You Make This a Happy and Great Weekend

It’s Saturday. The weekend has begun.

And to rejoice that and kick off those subsequent two days the proper manner I’d like to proportion the most efficient and maximum inspirational Saturday quotes.

To permit you to make this a satisfied weekend. A amusing weekend with pals and family members.

And a weekend the place you even have time and house to each get what you wish to have to get executed and get some wanted relaxation and renewal.

Relatable Saturday Quotes

“What can be better than to get out a book on Saturday afternoon and thrust all mundane considerations away till next week.”

– S. Lewis

“Oh, my sweet Saturday, I have been waiting for you for six long days.”

– Charmaine J Forde

“There was nothing like a Saturday – unless it was the Saturday leading up to the last week of school and into summer vacation. That of course was all the Saturdays of your life rolled into one big shiny ball.”

– Nora Roberts

“When I was young, I would make my parents breakfast in bed on Saturday mornings.”

– Tom Douglas

“The only reason why we ask other people how their weekend was is so we can tell them about our own weekend.”

– Chuck Palahniuk

“I learned that the hardest party to pull off successfully is Saturday night dinner.”

– Ina Garten

“My favorite way to spend Saturday is in and out of bed, watching sports on TV and eating.”

– Alan King

“The dog doesn’t know the difference between Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, so I have to walk the dog early those days too.”

– Donna Shalala

“Most people are in a factory from nine till five. Their job may be to turn out 263 little circles. At the end of the week they’re three short and somebody has a go at them. On Saturday afternoons they deserve something to go and shout about.”

– Rodney Marsh

“How pleasant is Saturday night, When I’ve tried all the week to be good, and not spoke a word that was bad, And obliged everyone that I could.”

– Nancy Sproat

“We’re human. Enjoy yourself. You work hard every day; you deserve to turn up on the weekends with your friends.”

– Logic

“You say today is Saturday? G’bye, I’m going out to play!”

– Shel Silverstein

“I miss Saturday morning, rolling out of bed, not shaving, getting into my car with my girls, driving to the supermarket, squeezing the fruit, getting my car washed, taking walks.”

– Barack Obama

“Morning not only forgives, it forgets.”

– Marty Rubin

“Saturday morning came, and all the summer world was bright and fresh, and brimming with life.”

– Mark Twain

Uplifting Saturday Quotes

“Happy Saturday! When you rise in the morning, give thanks for the light, for your life, for your strength. Give thanks for your food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason to give thanks, the fault lies in yourself.”

– Tecumseh

“My Saturday morning attitude is a reflection of the rest of the week gone by. That’s why I always aim to end my week on a high note of accomplishment, a goal reached, or a person encouraged.”

– Byron Pulsifer

“I love Saturday morning cartoons. What do you like to do on a Saturday morning?”

– Wayne Brady

“Another beautiful Saturday morning is here, and all the world looks bright and fresh.”

– Unknown

“I love Saturday nights with my best friend and a big bowl of pasta, wanting a good scare, something that will say, ‘Listen, your life is not as bad as this. Your life can be so much worse’.”

– Vera Farmiga

“Better days are coming. They are called Saturday and Sunday.”

– Unknown

“It is the kind of Saturday night that torches your life for a few hours, makes it seem like something is happening.”

– Annie Proulx

“Saturday night is when you want to do what you want to do and not what you have to do.”

– Susan Orleans

“Live every day as if it were Saturday night.”

– Al McGuire

“Always take some of the play, fun, freedom and wonder of the weekend into your week and your work.”

– Rasheed Ogunlaru

“Saturday is the mightiest day of the week. It’s unshakably, overwhelmingly superior. Not only is it a day off of school, the following day is also a day off, like some kind of Super Saiyan bargain sale.”

– Wataru Watari

“I’ve always thought that a Saturday morning at home should be education time. I mean fun education, for example learning to cook a dish or reading about something new. So I put on documentaries, get a bunch of magazines and newspapers and use the morning to make myself better.”

– Gregory Porter

“When a resolute young fellow steps up to the great bully, the world, and takes him boldly by the beard, he is often surprised to find it comes off in his hand, and that it was only tied on to scare away the timid adventurers.”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

“It’s not that we spend five days looking forward to just two. It’s that most people do what they enjoy most in those two days. Imagine living a life where every day are your Saturdays and Sundays. Make everyday your weekend. Make everyday a play-day.”

– James A. Murphy

Motivational Saturday Quotes

“Persistence is a quality you need not only on Saturday but every day of the week! Doing our best to make a difference is how we instill our lives with meaning.”

– Ernie J Zelinski

“Take a few minutes in the quiet of a Saturday afternoon to think about how you can make your work environment more amenable to conduct your tasks or projects more effectively.”

– Byron Pulsifer

“Be in the habit of getting up bright and early on the weekends. Why waste such precious time in bed?”

– Marilyn vos Savant

“I’ve taken Saturdays to be the day I pull back completely. I do things that are more creative, and I’ve actually found that helps me when I get back into work to be more thoughtful.”

– Padmasree Warrior

“Procrastination is as much alive on a Saturday as any other day of the week. Get up, get going, and get those chores done. You can visit with your pillow later.”

– Byron Pulsifer

“My work is like my vacation, so in a way every day is like Saturday.”

– Ludacris

“Dreams can come true, but there is a secret. They’re realized through the magic of persistence, determination, commitment, passion, practice, focus and hard work. They happen a step at a time, manifested over years, not weeks.”

– Elbert Hubbard

“Honestly, I never really understood the glorification of Fridays & weekends. I don’t want to build a life and career, where I spent five days a week waiting for the weekend. No! I want to enjoy my life, and don’t wish any weekday away. I want each day to matter to me, in some way, even if it’s a small tiny way. I love my life. Everyday. That’s the spirit we should convey all around us.”

– Akilnathan Logeswaran

“Take time to deliberate; but when the time for action arrives, stop thinking and go in.”

– Napoleon Bonaparte

“Waking up early on Saturday gives me an edge in finishing my work with a very relaxed state of mind. There is a feeling of time pressure on weekdays that aren’t there on weekends. If I wake up early in the morning before anybody else, I can plan the day or at least my activities with relaxed mind.”

– Oprah Winfrey

“You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you don’t try.”

– Beverly Sils

“If you don’t design your own life plan, chances are you’ll fall into someone else’s plan. And guess what they have planned for you? Not much.”

– Jim Rohn

“On Saturday morning, I like to get up early and go out – TV is banned!”

– Debra Stephenson

“The most inspiring piece of advice I’ve gotten is simply to persevere. My mom taught me to always keep going no matter what from an early age. When it feels too difficult to push forward. I always remind myself, ‘This too shall pass,’ and then I redouble my efforts.”

– Liya Kebede

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”

– C.S. Lewis

Happy Saturday Quotes and Sayings

“I didn’t grow up thinking of movies as film, or art, but as movies, something to do on a Saturday afternoon.”

– Sydney Pollack

“Love me like Saturday night, like three glasses of champagne, like the room is spinning, like you’re drunk on my love.”

– C.J. Carlyon

“Happy Saturday! ‘Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you.”

– Frank Lloyd Wright

“I wish you a happy Saturday morning and a blessed day. Today is a new day so make the most of it. Fill it with sunshine, smiles, kindness and love and you shall receive those things yourself.”

– Unknown

“Saturday – a day to sleep in, past my normal waking hour. A day to relish, enjoy and celebrate the goodness that I have been blessed with.”

– Byron Pulsifer

“Happiness is not having to set the alarm for the next morning. Such a simple joy.”

– Rip Miller

“Every morning brings new potential, but if you dwell on the misfortunes of the day before, you tend to overlook tremendous opportunities.”

– Harvey Mackay

“A happy Saturday is spending time with family or friends and just relaxing and laughing together. It’s that simple.”

– James Till

“Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.”

– Maya Angelou

“Worry never robs tomorrow of its sorrow, it only saps today of its joy.”

– Leo F. Buscaglia

“There were many reasons to regard Saturday as the second best day after Friday.”

– R. Phillip Ritter

“Sleeping in on a Saturday feels like a little bit of heaven when I’m with you, just lazying around.”

– Susan Johnston

“It’s a funny thing about life, once you begin to take note of the things you are grateful for, you begin to lose sight of the things that you lack.”

– Germany Kent

“If you had to work 14 hour days, Mondays to Fridays, then you have to keep Saturdays and Sundays sacred.”

– Nicole Ari Parker

“That happy Saturday feeling: Waking up and relaxing that you have two full days that you can spend as you like.”

– Unknown

Saturday Quotes to Help You Relax

“I have to be alone very often. I’d be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment. That’s how I refuel.”

– Audrey Hepburn

“Your body tells you what it needs, and if you sleep past your alarm on a Saturday morning, it’s probably because you need the sleep.”

– Sophia Bush

“Saturdays are an escape from school, work, and ‘have to’ tasks.”

– Michael Crews

“I wish you a wonderful Saturday! Let’s make this a happy Saturday for the people in our lives by focusing on love and kindness.”

– Unknown

“Weekends don’t count unless you spend them doing something completely pointless.”

– Bill Watterson

“Spirituality is the sacred center out of which all life comes, including Mondays and Tuesdays and rainy Saturday afternoons in all their mundane and glorious detail.”

– Christina Baldwin

“The word “Saturday” has the phrase “sat” in it. Make positive you’re taking the time this present day to sit down and chill out.”

– Catherine Pulsifer

“On a lazy Saturday morning when you’re lying in bed, drifting in and out of sleep, there is a space where fantasy and reality become one.”

– Lynn Johnston

“When I’m overworked then I remind myself of how much I miss Saturday morning. Just a lazy Saturday morning and a happy Saturday with nothing on my plate. That gets my mind right and I start relaxing and letting go of my to-do list for the day.”

– Rip Miller

“Nebraskans know the true meaning of life… work, spending time with loved ones, and Saturdays in the fall.”

– Jason Peter

“Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under the trees on a summer’s day, listening to the murmur of water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.”

– John Lubbock

“The best and easiest solution to those emails or texts that speak of work issues is to turn it off until Monday morning.”

– Byron Pulsifer

“It is a common experience that a problem difficult at night is resolved the next morning after the committee of sleep has worked on it.”

– John Steinbeck

“It is not a daily increase, but a daily decrease. Hack away at the inessentials.”

– Bruce Lee

“Saturday is a day for the spa. Relax, indulge, enjoy, and love yourself, too.”

– Ana Monnar

“Set peace of mind as your highest goal, and organize your life around it.”

– Brian Tracy

“The time to relax is when you don’t have time for it.”

– Sydney J. Harris

“You cannot always control what goes on outside. But you can always control what goes on inside.”

– Wayne Dyer

“We can easily manage if we will only take, each day, the burden appointed to it. But the load will be too heavy for us if we carry yesterday’s burden over again today, and then add the burden of the morrow before we are required to bear it.”

– John Newton

“It is so important to take time for yourself and find clarity. The most important relationship is the one you have with yourself.”

– Diane Von Furstenberg

“I promise you nothing is as chaotic as it seems. Nothing is worth diminishing your health. Nothing is worth poisoning yourself into stress, anxiety, and fear.”

– Steve Maraboli

Funny Saturday Quotes

“Saturday night is perfect for writers because other people have plans.”

– Mike Birbiglia

“One of my most exciting Saturday nights was just me and a bottle of wine and a crochet book.”

– Jessica Pare

“Saturday mornings, I’ve learned, are a great opportunity for kids to sneak into your bed, fall back asleep, and kick you in the face.”

– Dan Pearce

“I think Saturday may be Latin for stay in pajamas til noon then eventually motivate yourself to shower and get ready for bed that night.”

– Bart Millard

“On the Sixth Day, God created man, the sort of result you often get when you go in to work on a Saturday.”

– Robert Brault

“Weekends are a bit like rainbows; they look good from a distance but disappear when you get up close to them.”

– John Shirley

“I take my daughter to the San Mateo farmers market every Saturday morning, and despite repeated advice to the contrary, I usually do it on an empty stomach. Bad mistake.”

– J. Kenji Lopez-Alt

“Anybody have plans to stare at their phone somewhere exciting this weekend?”

– Nitya Prakash

“Middle age is when you’re sitting at home on a Saturday night and the telephone rings and you hope it isn’t for you.”

– Ogden Nash

Short Saturday Quotes

“Different cocktails for different Saturday nights.”

– Drew Barrymore

“Dance in the kitchen ’til the mornin’ light. Louisiana Saturday night.”

– Mel McDaniel

“Saturday night’s alright for fighting. Get a little action in.”

– Elton John

“You know what I want to do? Wake up one weekend and not have to go anywhere and do nothing.”

– Derek Jeter

“Every man has a right to a Saturday night bath.”

– Lyndon B. Johnson

“Dear Saturday, you are my favorite. Because you allow me to relax and recharge with the help of my hobbies.”

– Ella Greenwald

“I’m mostly pretty quiet on the weekends. I either read or visit friends or go hiking or something like that.”

– Troian Bellisario

“I always wake up early Saturday morning, and I have a little bit more time.”

– Ehud Olmert

“When I was a kid, they were a really important thing to me. I couldn’t wait for Saturday night.”

– Emil Ferris

“It’s a happy Saturday when I don’t have to do anything around the house but relaxing and cooking some good food.”

– Phil Jarris

“Take rest; a field that has rested gives a bountiful crop.”

– Ovid

“For me Saturday is a play day, a day for just relaxing and fun. And when it’s followed by one of those awesome Saturday nights then I simply love it all.”

– Ken Gilliam

“Saturday is here; give it a warm welcome by allowing yourself a lovely day of rest.”

– Unknown

“I wish that every day was Saturday and every month was October.”

– Charmaine J. Forde

“It was Saturday night and I was feelin kinda funny, Gold around my neck, pockets full of money.”

– Schoolly D

“If you see me on Friday, you’ll see different material on Saturday night.”

– Kathy Griffin

“I told myself that I was going to live the rest of my life as if it were Saturday.”

– Chip Gaines

“If they want to learn how to live life right; they ought to study me on Saturday night.”

– Maya Angelou

“For a happy Saturday night, all that is needed are friends, music and dancing.”

– Unknown

“There are just two kinds of girls. Those who go downtown Saturday nights, and those who don’t.”

– Edna Ferber

“Last week, summer vacation was over. Now all I can look forward to is Saturdays and Sundays until the last week of school.”

– Unknown

“It’s nine o’clock on a Saturday the regular crowd shuffles in.”

– Billy Joel

“Hands up if you’re ready to do something you’ll regret this weekend. Go forth! You have my blessing.”

– Florence Welch

“Life is a wretched gray Saturday, but it has to be lived through.”

– Anthony Burgess

Other Saturday Quotes and Sayings

“It was four o’clock of a stickily wet Saturday.”

– Margaret Widdemer

“I got caught up in 35 years of Saturday nights. Every night was like a party night to me. As a young man, you can do that; it’s OK to be an idiot. But I woke up one day, and I realized that 35 years had gone by.”

– Steve Lukather

“If Sunday is the Lord’s day, then Saturday belongs to the Devil. It is the only night of the week when he gives out Free passes to the Late show at the Too Much Fun Club.”

– Hunter S. Thompson

“Good morning! May this Saturday bring you the joys of yesterday’s hopes.”

– Unknown

“I want to be known for the work I’ve done, as opposed to where I go on Saturday nights.”

– Amanda Bynes

“My folks always let me go to the movies every Saturday. We were really motion-picture goers.”

– John Wayne

“I wanted to be the next Dana Carvey. This was my ultimate goal. If I ever cut into a birthday cake and made a wish, I would wish to be on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ If I threw a coin into a fountain, I would wish to be on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ If I saw a shooting star, I would wish to be on ‘Saturday Night Live.’”

– Jimmy Fallon

“I think if you ask any of us here, we all dreamed of ending up on Saturday Night Live. I remember thinking, ‘I’ll just keep doing this as long as I can get away with it.”

– Tina Fey

“A sweet Saturday leading into a relaxing Sunday is my cup of tea.”

– Eva Bloom

“Saturday is still the busiest shopping day of the week.”

– Susan Orleans

“I’m not sure what it was or where she sprayed it, but her scent will be the end of the life I loved. And I will find comfort in the simpleness of sitting with her on a Saturday afternoon with nothing else to do.”

– Darnell Lamont Walker

“I would work Monday through Saturday noon. I’d go to town on Saturday afternoons, sit on the street corner, and I’d sing and play.”

– B. B. King

“We need the spirit of Sunday carried over to Monday and continued until Saturday.”

– Edward McKendree Bounds

