12 people arrested in drug bust after officers raid Volusia County home: Deputies

A drug bust in Volusia County resulted in the arrests of 12 people in New Smyrna Beach, deputies said.

Officers said they began getting complaints about “narcotics activity” at 2127 Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach back in August 2022. Deputies also responded to the home for multiple overdoses and one overdose-related death.

Deputies executed a search warrant on the home on Friday and arrested 12 of the 14 people inside the home. Several guns and drugs were seized including three grams of methamphetamine, 1.3 grams of heroin and fentanyl, clonazepam and diazepam pills, six firearms, and 526 rounds of ammunition.

Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Some of the people arrested face drug possession charges, grand theft of firearm charges, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.