12 injured as floor collapses at off-campus apartment party near Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Twelve other folks had been injured after a floor collapsed all through a party at an off-campus apartment near Indiana University of Pennsylvania Saturday night time, the Pennsylvania State Police stated.

Reports of a floor cave in first got here in at about 11:51 p.m. Saturday night time from an apartment on the second one floor of the Elm by way of Traverse Commons complicated in White Township, Pennsylvania, Trooper Cliff Greenfield stated.

The complicated is set a mile clear of IUP’s campus, consistent with Traverse Commons’ website.

The quantity of other folks within the apartment at the time of the cave in is unknown, stated Greenfield, however following the cave in, everybody was once ready to go out the apartment. Twelve other folks had been injured, with accidents starting from minor to critical, he stated. Seven of the ones injured had been transported to a neighborhood clinic, and one different particular person was once transported by the use of non-public automobile, consistent with Greenfield.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania is conscious of the incident and is operating with Pennsylvania State Police, Michelle Fryling, govt director of media family members for the college, instructed ABC News.

“When we learn names of those individuals who were injured who may be students (at this point we do not know names) we will provide support to them and to their families in all ways,” Fryling stated in an e mail.