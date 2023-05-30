11-month-old girl dies after left in car for 3 hours while parents went to church: Police

The incident took place in Palm Bay, Florida.
An 11-month-old child girl has died after being left in a car for 3 hours while her parents attended a Florida church carrier, police mentioned.
Police in Palm Bay replied Sunday round 1 p.m. to a document of an unresponsive toddler in a automobile.
“When they arrived, they learned the infant had been left in a car for approximately three hours while the parents went to the church service,” the Palm Bay Police Department mentioned in a remark.
The toddler used to be transported to a neighborhood health center the place she used to be later pronounced deceased, police mentioned Tuesday. A police division spokesperson didn’t have the time of dying to be had.
No arrests had been made in the case presently and the investigation is ongoing, police mentioned.
“This is an unfortunate incident, and our condolences and prayers go out to the family,” Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello mentioned in a remark.
Palm Bay is positioned about 75 miles southeast of Orlando. The temperature in the town round noon Sunday used to be in the prime 70s.
The temperature inside of a car can exceed 115 levels when the outdoor temperature is simply 70 levels, in accordance to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In 2022, 33 children died of heatstroke in automobiles, in accordance to the NHTSA.
