104 Residential Lots Coming To Northeast McKinney, Texas

Forty-three acres in McKinney will quickly be remodeled into 104 residential rather a lot. The developer has been having a look at McKinney for a while now.

According to Candy’sDirt.com, Corson Cramer Development not too long ago bought 43-acres of land on the northeast nook of Weston Road and Trinity Falls Parkway in McKinney, Texas.

- Advertisement -

The developer plans to paintings with Perry Homes to construct 104 residential rather a lot at the North Texas website online.

Corson Cramer Development, which is based totally in Dallas, bought the land from Hicks III Investments Inc. The website online is situated in McKinney’s extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ), which is able to permit builders to paintings intently with town officers.

“With this project being located within McKinney’s ETJ, it allowed us to work with the City of McKinney with confidence and certainty of outcome. McKinney staff is available, collaborative and focused on quality of development,” stated Larry Corson, co-founder and managing director of Corson Cramer Development.

- Advertisement -

The corporate intends to damage flooring at the website online through the tip of this 12 months, however the residential rather a lot are anticipated to be to be had someday in 2025.

According to representatives from Corson Cramer Development, McKinney has been a goal for the corporate for somewhat a while, and the developers are having a look ahead to the advance. This venture will probably be Corson Cramer Development’s 6th land acquisition and the primary of 2023.

“McKinney continues to be a highly valued city in which to live,” Cramer stated. “It offers much of what new homebuyers are seeking including proximity to multiple job centers, including McKinney itself, excellent schools, unique shopping and dining options, extensive city parks and trails, beautiful neighborhoods, and convenient freeway access to I75, SH121, and Highway 380.”

- Advertisement -

The corporate’s different land acquisitions come with North Sky, Cross Creek Meadows, Ten Mile Creek in Celina and South Oak in Lakewood Village. For extra information, click here.

Related