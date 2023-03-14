102-year-old former Frisco mayor dies

Bob Warren served 3 phrases as mayor of the city from 1989 to 1996.

FRISCO, Texas — A former Frisco mayor who lived to be 102 years outdated has died, the city announced Tuesday afternoon.

The former mayor, Bob Warren, served 3 phrases as town's mayor from 1989 to 1996. He had additionally served at the town council for 6 years previous to that.

“Those that knew Mayor Warren saw his gentle loving soul,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney in a statement. “He was always so encouraging of me and other Council Members. He had a quick wit and always found a way to make others laugh and smile.”

The town mentioned Warren’s carrier marked early years within the town’s expansion and described him as a consummate storyteller leaving in the back of a legacy recounting Frisco’s historical past.

WFAA talked with Warren two years in the past for his a hundredth birthday, the place he mentioned he'd by no means suppose his place of birth could be one of the crucial quickest rising towns within the nation or that he'd are living to be 100 years outdated.

“The Lord’s been good to me,” mentioned Warren on the time.

Warren graduated from Frisco High School in 1938 together with 18 different classmates. He was once born and raised within the town and was once identified to many as “Mr. Frisco.”

Warren had a throughway named after him, together with a Main Street clock, a sports activities advanced or even a burger.

A World War II veteran, Warren had no scarcity of news of his time as a troop provider pilot who noticed the planes in entrance of and in the back of him get shot down. He mentioned he thought to be himself fortunate and thankful to be alive.

Warren credited his longevity to maintaining shifting and consuming a bowl of oatmeal each morning.