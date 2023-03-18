$100K paychecks go furthest in these Texas cities

(NEXSTAR) — A once a year paycheck of $100,000 almost certainly seems like some huge cash to a lot of people — and it’s. But relying the place you reside, it will really feel like much less on account of bills and taxes.

Alternatively, there are lots of U.S. cities the place $100,000 will really feel find it irresistible stretches additional than others. Financial useful resource outlet SmartAsset not too long ago in comparison after-tax source of revenue in the 76 greatest U.S. cities and altered the quantities for price of residing.

Adjusted for price of residing and taxes, listed here are how Texas cities ranked:

El Paso — $100,000 seems like $84,966

Corpus Christi — $100,000 seems like $83,443

Lubbock — $100,000 seems like $83,350

Houston — $100,000 seems like $81,350

San Antonio, Fort Worth and Arlington — $100,000 seems like $80,124

Austin — $100,000 seems like $73,777

Dallas — $100,000 seems like $72,345

Plano — $100,000 seems like $59,422

Among these cities, all apart from Austin, Dallas and Plano had been at the best 10 record of all cities studied. In common, the learn about issues towards low prices of residing in the Lone Star State and a lack of state tax as serving to bucks stretch.

SmartAsset notes that whilst somebody incomes $100,000 in these cities would possibly in reality have decrease pay after taxes than what’s projected right here, price of residing in accordance with the nationwide reasonable will have an effect on how a lot the cash “feels.”

So what precisely is the cost of living in Texas?

U.S. News & World Report‘s present ratings of states through affordability ranks Texas no. 22 in the country — with the 14th lowest price of residing in the U.S. Median family source of revenue in Texas, in step with the hole, is $64,034.

Back in October, EverythingLubbock.com ranked 18 of Texas’ metropolitan spaces from maximum to least pricey, in accordance with the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER) index. The index ranks cities the use of a 100-point price of residing gauge — that means if a town ranks beneath 100, it’s underneath reasonable. If a town rankings over 100, its price of residing is upper than the nationwide reasonable.

The whole thingLubbock combed in the course of the nationwide knowledge to resolve the cheapest places to live in Texas. Coming out in the highest 3 puts had been Amarillo (84.9 price of residing rating), McAllen-Edinburg-Mission (78.8) and Brownsville-Harlingen (77).