100-year-old Holocaust survivor throws out the first pitch at Rays game

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Helen Kahan is celebrating her a hundredth birthday, and she or he feels super.

“First of all, I’m alive and I’m here,” she stated.

For any individual who used to be born in 1923, her pitching arm continues to be lovely excellent.

Kahan’s survival is miraculous making an allowance for that, as a tender woman, she and her complete circle of relatives have been installed the Auschwitz focus camp via the Nazis.

“I lost a lot of people that were my relatives, including my parents. My sisters, brothers, uncles, grandfathers, everybody was killed in the Holocaust,” Kahan stated.

But Kahan and two of her sisters labored in the focus camps and controlled to continue to exist. Sadly, one sister died on the day the camp used to be liberated.

“Of course, it’s hard for me. But I’m still happy that I’m here, and I can pray to God for them and for myself,” she stated.

After the conflict, Kahan returned to Romania ahead of sooner or later immigrating to the United States. She has been dwelling in Seminole since 1986, the place she has constructed a circle of relatives with two kids, 5 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Kahan has shared her tale all the way through her lifestyles, chatting with scholars and guests at the Florida Holocaust Museum. Her connection to the museum ended in her being invited to throw out the first pitch at a Rays-Yankees game.

“To have this honor for her, especially since the Holocaust Museum invited her to represent them tonight and to be part of history here,” stated Kahan’s daughter Livia Wein.

Before the game, Kahan used to be working towards her throws and taking a look ahead to the pleasure of seeing “youngsters” play baseball.