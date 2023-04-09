100-year-old Buffalo Soldier receives honor from City of Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Behind each picture, article, and plaque, Roy Caldwood has numerous vibrant recollections.

“I should tell you about how I was responsible for over 50 Germans peacefully surrendering to the platoon I was with. Do you want to hear that story?” he says, sitting on his again porch.

- Advertisement - wfts

The 100-year-old World War II veteran served as a Buffalo Soldier within the 92nd Infantry. The Buffalo Soldiers had been all black army devices right through segregation.

Caldwood completed greater than that. One may just by no means consider right through his time within the battle. Like when two nuns stopped him and a pal from taking them to a college complete of kids, he was once extremely joyful to satisfy them.

- Advertisement - wfts

“The nun said to us now you see what you’ve done. These children are happy because they can go back home. True story,” he stated.

Unfortunately, Caldwood did not obtain a hero’s welcome again house.

- Advertisement - wfts

“It was just like you left. Nothing changed, nothing changed, nothing changed. It was just as bad as when I left. I said here it is in Italy; many Italians told me don’t go home, don’t go home. You’re one of us here,” he recalled.

Now all the ones years later, his contribution to this nation is gaining popularity.

On April 5, the City of Tampa proclaimed ‘Roy J. Caldwood Day.’

wfts

“Every time I thought it couldn’t be any better, it got better. The crowning point is when they told me they’re giving me a day on their calendar. That floored me,” he stated.

The untold tales of a black WWII veteran are in the end coming to gentle and getting the popularity it merits.

Following Tampa’s proclamation, New York City, his house state, additionally reached out to award him.

That rite is slated for November 10, 2023.