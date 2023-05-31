100 things to know about 2023 NFL season, plus ranking second-year QBs based on chances of potential leap





Welcome to the Tuesday version of the Pick Six e-newsletter! Today, we’re overjoyed to announce that the countdown to the 2023 NFL season has formally begun. In simply 100 days, we will be able to witness the primary recreation of the season the place the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions, supplied the latter can box a complete staff after dropping a number of avid gamers to playing suspensions.

To commemorate this thrilling milestone, we’ve got compiled an inventory of 100 things you wish to have to know about the 2023 season. Among the highlights of the record are the Chiefs’ try to change into the primary staff to repeat as Super Bowl champions because the Patriots in 2003-2004, in addition to a number of groups carrying new or unfashionable uniforms, playoff rematches from the 2022 common season, and the implementation of flex scheduling for “Monday Night Football.”

Furthermore, we will be able to additionally read about the scores of second-year quarterbacks based on their chances of taking a vital leap ahead in 2023. CBS Sports’ NFL Draft creator, Chris Trapasso, supplies his research of Kenny Pickett, Brock Purdy, and Desmond Ridder, amongst others, as promising quarterbacks to watch this season.

As we means the top of unfastened company, CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr provides perception into the highest 10 unfastened brokers left on the marketplace, from quarterback Carson Wentz to cornerback Marcus Peters.

Lastly, our center of attention shifts to the AFC South, the place Jordan Dajani poses one burning query for each and every staff. For the Houston Texans, it is whether or not they’re after all on forged footing, whilst for the Indianapolis Colts, it is how temporarily Anthony Richardson can navigate the NFL studying curve as a rookie quarterback.

Don't fail to remember to remind your whole buddies to join the e-newsletter via clicking right here. We hope you loved nowadays's version and glance ahead to holding you knowledgeable on all of the newest NFL news and headlines.




