100 Questions and Answers for 2023

Do you favor frightening films? And no, we’re now not asking so we will torment you in epic slasher type, a l. a. Ghostface in Scream. We’re asking as a result of we’ve got a killer set of horror film minutiae questions that stump seasoned horror lovers—and we problem you to take a stab at answering them.

- Advertisement -

Some of essentially the most influential and easiest films ever made are inside the horror style, and imagine it or now not, frightening films have made our blood pump and adrenaline rush because the past due nineteenth century. The horror style has expanded immensely since, spawning eerie mystery flicks, heart-pounding slasher movies, enchanting vampire films, spooky Halloween films and a lot, a lot more. There are a variety of scares to head round—and lots of film minutiae to be told! Test your current wisdom (and be informed one thing new alongside the best way) with those horror film minutiae questions—with the lighting fixtures on, in fact.

Get Reader’s Digest’s Read Up e-newsletter for leisure, humor, cleansing, shuttle, tech and a laugh details all week lengthy.

Horror film minutiae questions

RD.com, Getty Images

- Advertisement -

1. Question: What is broadly regarded as to be the primary horror film made?

Answer: The House of the Devil, made in 1898

2. Question: What is the title of Neve Campbell’s personality in Scream?

- Advertisement -

Answer: Sidney Prescott

3. Question: In Jeepers Creepers, the Creeper rises each and every what number of years to feed?

Answer: 23 years

4. Question: What is the title of the summer time camp the place Friday the thirteenth takes position?

Answer: Camp Crystal Lake

5. Question: What more or less allergic reaction does Charlie have in Hereditary?

Answer: A nut allergic reaction

6. Question: What is the title of the possessed younger lady in The Exorcist?

Answer: Regan

7. Question: In which state does The Blair Witch Project happen?

Answer: Maryland

8. Question: Who performs Pennywise in 2017’s It?

Answer: Bill Skarsgård

9. Question: In The Ring, how lengthy do folks must are living after gazing the video tape?

Answer: 7 days

10. Question: Who performs Chucky’s love hobby, Tiffany, in Bride of Chucky?

Answer: Jennifer Tilly

11. Question: Who directed acclaimed horror films Get Out and Us?

Answer: Jordan Peele

12. Question: What 12 months was once the primary Saw film launched?

Answer: 2004

13. Question: What is the title of the person Dr. Caligari controls in The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari?

Answer: Cesare

14. Question: Which horror film stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe?

Answer: I Know What You Did Last Summer

15. Question: In which town does Rosemary’s Baby happen?

Answer: New York City

16. Question: There are two serial killers on the heart of Silence of the Lambs. What are their names?

Answer: Buffalo Bill and Hannibal Lecter

17. Question: In Halloween, Michael Myers, as a kid, kills his teenage sister. What was once her title?

Answer: Judith

18. Question: Which writer of frightening books holds the report for essentially the most book-to-movie variations within the horror style?

Answer: Stephen King

19. Question: What identify is Dani topped in Midsommar?

Answer: May Queen

RD.com, Getty Images

20. Question: Passengers will have to continue to exist what sort of outbreak in Train to Busan?

Answer: A zombie outbreak

21. Question: What is the title of the resort Jack Torrance is employed to care for in The Shining?

Answer: The Overlook Hotel

22. Question: Who performs Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street?

Answer: Robert Englund

23. Question: What is the actual title of “The Black Bride” in Insidious: Chapter 2?

Answer: Parker Crane

24. Question: What 12 months was once the unique The Texas Chainsaw Massacre launched?

Answer: 1974

25. Question: Who performs Norman Bates in 1960’s Psycho?

Answer: Anthony Perkins

Don’t omit so as to add those humorous frightening films in your streaming checklist for wholesome doses of goosebumps and chuckles.

26. Question: 1922’s Nosferatu is an unofficial adaptation of which vampire e book?

Answer: Dracula through Bram Stoker

27. Question: Which town had been Alex and his classmates flying to when he had a traumatic premonition at the aircraft in Final Destination?

Answer: Paris

28. Question: Who directed 1963’s The Birds?

Answer: Alfred Hitchcock

29. Question: The Witch (one of the crucial easiest witch films to come back out lately) takes position in what 12 months?

Answer: 1630

30. Question: What is the title of the killer within the Saw franchise?

Answer: Jigsaw

31. Question: Which horror film isn’t in response to a e book: Frankenstein, Bird Box, Interview with the Vampire or A Quiet Place?

Answer: A Quiet Place

32. Question: What is the title of the spacecraft the workforce is aboard in Alien?

Answer: The Nostromo

33. Question: In which town does 1992’s Candyman happen?

Answer: Chicago

34. Question: Which actor seems in a majority of these horror films: The Purge, Sinister and The Black Phone?

Answer: Ethan Hawke

35. Question: How many killers are there in The Strangers?

Answer: Three

36. Question: Who performed Carrie in 1976’s Carrie?

Answer: Sissy Spacek

37. Question: Where does Noa meet Steve in Fresh?

Answer: The grocery retailer

38. Question: What is the title of the pop-up e book Samuel asks Amelia to learn to him in The Babadook?

Answer: Mister Babadook

39. Question: What 12 months was once Let the Right One In launched?

Answer: 2008

RD.com, Getty Images

40. Question: Which actor and actress play Ed and Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring universe?

Answer: Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga

41. Question: The Losers Club reunites after what number of years in It Chapter Two?

Answer: 27 years

42. Question: What is used to suppress the evil leprechaun’s powers in Leprechaun?

Answer: A four-leaf clover

43. Question: Which two slashers confronted off in opposition to one every other in a film launched in 2003?

Answer: Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees

44. Question: In Insidious and Insidious: Chapter 2, it’s found out that each Josh and his son, Dalton, be capable of do what?

Answer: Astral venture

45. Question: What is the title of the kid on the heart of The Omen?

Answer: Damien

46. Question: In M3GAN, what precisely is M3GAN?

Answer: An artificially clever doll

47. Question: Who directed the 2007 remake of Halloween?

Answer: Rob Zombie

48. Question: Which sci-fi horror film stars Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix?

Answer: Signs

49. Question: In which state does 1968’s Night of the Living Dead happen?

Answer: Pennsylvania

50. Question: Who performed Frankenstein’s monster in Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein and Son of Frankenstein?

Answer: Boris Karloff

Fun truth: Frankenstein wasn’t the one inexperienced personality Boris Karloff performed; he voiced the Grinch within the 1966 Christmas caricature How the Grinch Stole Christmas and additionally narrated it.

More horror film minutiae video games

Two issues horror film fanatics want: robust stomachs and spectacular stashes of horror film minutiae video games. Game evening’s about to get frightening excellent.

51. Question: In The Purge, how lengthy does the yearly Purge ultimate?

Answer: 12 hours

52. Question: What is the title of the killer within the Scream franchise?

Answer: Ghostface

53. Question: When was once the primary Paranormal Activity film launched?

Answer: 2007

54. Question: How did Dr. Génessier’s daughter, Christiane, grow to be disfigured in Eyes Without a Face?

Answer: She was once inquisitive about a automobile twist of fate.

55. Question: What logo of doll is Chucky within the Child’s Play franchise?

Answer: A Good Guy doll

56. Question: What is the highest-grossing horror film of all time?

Answer: It

57. Question: 1985’s The Fly (a remake of the unique) gained an Oscar for what?

Answer: Best Makeup

58. Question: What 2016 film facilities on an entity that may simplest be observed when the lighting fixtures are off?

Answer: Lights Out

59. Question: What the city does Jaws happen in?

Answer: Amity Island

RD.com, Getty Images

60. Question: In Halloween, Michael Myers’s masks is in truth a masks of which actor?

Answer: William Shatner

61. Question: In Host, a gaggle of pals unintentionally summon a supernatural pressure through doing what over Zoom?

Answer: Holding a séance

62. Question: Who directed the unique model of The Hills Have Eyes?

Answer: Wes Craven

63. Question: What is the title of Jodie Foster’s personality in The Silence of the Lambs?

Answer: Clarice Starling

64. Question: Which two horror film franchises had been first online game sequence?

Answer: Silent Hill and Resident Evil

65. Question: Carol Anne interacts with spirits during which family digital in Poltergeist?

Answer: A tv

66. Question: Which actress stars in 2020’s The Invisible Man?

Answer: Elisabeth Moss

67. Question: What was once the primary horror film to win the Best Picture Oscar?

Answer: The Silence of the Lambs

68. Question: Which horror film isn’t in response to a Stephen King e book: Misery, 1922, Gerald’s Game or Creep?

Answer: Creep

69. Question: Which horror film has essentially the most sequels?

Answer: Friday the thirteenth

70. Question: Which Marvel universe actor starred in 2011’s The Cabin within the Woods?

Answer: Chris Hemsworth

71. Question: How many of us had been Ghostface within the first Scream film?

Answer: Two

72. Question: What 12 months was once The Blob launched?

Answer: 1958

73. Question: In which nation does The Nun happen?

Answer: Romania

74. Question: Which actor made his movie debut in A Nightmare on Elm Street?

Answer: Johnny Depp

75. Question: What is the title of the virus that infects humanity in 28 Days Later?

Answer: Rage

Want to check your vacation wisdom after finishing this horror film minutiae quiz? See what number of Halloween minutiae questions you’ll be able to resolution accurately.

76. Question: Who performed Count Dracula in 1931’s Dracula?

Answer: Bela Lugosi

77. Question: In Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, audiences in any case were given a proof as to why Michael Myers couldn’t be killed. What was once it?

Answer: He was once made immortal through a Druid curse.

78. Question: What is the title of the city in Nebraska the place Children of the Corn takes position?

Answer: Gatlin

79. Question: Which film wasn’t directed through James Wan: Saw, The Conjuring, Dead Silence or M3GAN?

Answer: M3GAN

RD.com, Getty Images

80. Question: What 12 months was once It Follows launched?

Answer: 2014

81. Question: What more or less masks does Jason Voorhees put on?

Answer: A hockey masks

82. Question: What is the title of the killer who possesses the doll that turns into Chucky in Child’s Play?

Answer: Charles Lee Ray

83. Question: How does the Abbott circle of relatives keep in touch with one every other in A Quiet Place?

Answer: They use (*100*) Sign Language

84. Question: What line is written over and over in Jack’s manuscript in The Shining?

Answer: “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

85. Question: Who performed George Lutz within the 2005 remake of The Amityville Horror?

Answer: Ryan Reynolds

86. Question: Which actor wasn’t in Interview with the Vampire: Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Kiefer Sutherland or Tom Cruise?

Answer: Kiefer Sutherland

87. Question: What is the title of the boy Becky and Cal attempt to lend a hand in In the Tall Grass?

Answer: Tobin

88. Question: What colour garments do the doppelgängers in Us put on?

Answer: Red

89. Question: Which 2021 horror film is a sequel to the 1992 film of the similar title?

Answer: Candyman

90. Question: What is the title of the demon who possesses Regan in The Exorcist?

Answer: Pazuzu

91. Question: What was once Halloween at the start going to be known as?

Answer: The Babysitter Murders

92. Question: What do Carrie’s classmates sell off on her at promenade in Carrie?

Answer: Pig’s blood

93. Question: The condo area Tess books in Barbarian is by which Detroit group?

Answer: Brightmoor

94. Question: 1981’s Evil Dead tells the tale of a gaggle of faculty pals who will have to continue to exist in opposition to supernatural forces whilst in a far off cabin. Which faculty do they attend?

Answer: Michigan State University

95. Question: Which two colours make up Freddy Krueger’s striped sweater?

Answer: Red and inexperienced

96. Question: How many Hellraiser films are within the franchise?

Answer: 11

97. Question: In 1942’s Cat People, Irena is worried she’ll turn out to be what if she turns into bodily together with her husband?

Answer: A panther

98. Question: Who directed Poltergeist?

Answer: Tobe Hooper

99. Question: Where does The Thing happen?

Answer: Antarctica

100. Question: What mother-daughter pair one after the other starred in those two horror films: Psycho and Halloween: H20?

Answer: Janet Leigh and Jamie Lee Curtis

So, how did you do with the horror film minutiae? Would Michael Myers be inspired through your wisdom? Yeah, we wouldn’t need to know both. Keep the minutiae teach going through answering those common (however tough) minutiae questions—excellent success!