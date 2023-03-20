10 straight wins after sweep of New Orleans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns baseball crew ran its successful streak to 10 video games with a weekend sweep of New Orleans, capping it off with a 9-3 victory Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Longhorns scored 27 runs in opposition to the Privateers, together with a 15-1 win Saturday and a 3-1 win to open the sequence Friday.

On Sunday, senior Eric Kennedy had a recreation maximum gamers handiest dream about on the plate. He smashed two house runs in his first two at-bats after which added a double later to complete 3-for-3 with 10 general bases. For the week, Kennedy was once red-hot, hitting .555 with 5 house runs, two doubles, 10 RBIs and 9 runs scored in opposition to New Orleans and North Dakota State. He’s now hitting .376 for the season with a .753 slugging share.

Dylan Campbell and Mitchell Daly additionally hit homers within the finale. Campbell’s was once a 3-run blast within the 7th inning and Daly’s solo shot got here within the fourth. Peyton Powell persevered his scorching get started with a 3-for-4 day together with two doubles and an RBI unmarried.

Lebarron Johnson struck out six in 4 innings for the Longhorns, however David Shaw was once credited with the win after tossing 3 innings of scoreless reduction.

On Saturday, Texas became a 2-1 ballgame into 10-1 with 8 runs within the 6th inning. Kennedy hit a grand slam on a complete depend and the 9th pitch at his at-bat. Powell hit a 2-run house run to begin the large inning.

- Advertisement - Why the Texas Longhorns gamers love taking part in for Rodney Terry



The Longhorns tacked on 5 extra runs within the 7th so as to add to the blowout win. Kennedy, Powell, Campbel, Max Beyleu and Porter Brown all had two hits.

Travis Sthele pitched six innings and struck out 9 with out permitting an earned run. The Privateers controlled simply two hits off him.

Lucas Gordon pitched six innings to earn the win within the opener Friday, permitting two hits whilst putting out six with a stroll. Brown went 3-for-4 for the Longhorns, who received in spite of no longer having an extra-base hit. Brown scored Campbell with an RBI unmarried within the first inning, after which two runs got here house on a New Orleans error for the Longhorns within the 3rd inning.

Texas picked up two midweek wins in opposition to North Dakota State, 7-2 on March 14 and 7-4 on March 15.

Texas (14-7) performs Incarnate Word on Tuesday after which dives into the Big 12 Conference with a three-game sequence in opposition to Texas Tech beginning Friday. All 4 video games are at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.