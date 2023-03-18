10 plus people arrested for attempting to engage in sexual contact with a minor

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested greater than ten people for attempting to engage in sexual contact with a minor.

“Operation Lucky Strike” was once performed by way of the sheriff’s administrative center’s high-tech crimes staff in collaboration with six different businesses, together with america Secret Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

(*10*) the operation, police officers stated they posed as minors on a number of internet sites.

According to CCSO, in spite of being conscious about the kid’s age, those people selected to ship sexually specific pictures, texts, and detailed requests for more than a few sexual behaviors they wanted to engage in with the kid.

The CCSO verified that one of the most suspects drove greater than an hour to meet a teen for intercourse however have been stopped by way of deputies.

According to investigators, 11 people have been arrested for attempting to have intercourse with children all the way through the operation.

According to the sheriff’s administrative center, some other suspect was once arrested for ownership of a managed substance and paraphernalia after being stuck as an associate with one of the vital different suspects.