1-year-old boy accidentally shot by 4-year-old brother in Texas, authorities say

A 1-year-old boy is anticipated to live on after he was once accidentally shot by his 4-year-old brother at their house in Texas on Tuesday afternoon, authorities stated.

The incident befell within a space in Sheldon, a suburban community of northeastern Houston. A initial investigation signifies that the 4-year-old boy had discovered an unsecured pistol at house and by chance shot his little brother, in step with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

- Advertisement -

“I am grateful to report that the 1-year-old was immediately transported to the hospital and is expected to survive,” Maj. Saul Suarez of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office advised journalists. “However, I do want to take this time to remind the community to be responsible when it comes to weapons, make sure that you’re securing them, especially when there’s children in the house.”

The incident stays underneath investigation. It’s unclear the place precisely the boy discovered the firearm within the house, in step with Suarez.

The youngsters’s father, who declined to present his title or seem on digicam, advised Houston ABC station KTRK that his 4-year-old son loves to play with toy weapons and most definitely did not understand he had gotten dangle of an actual one. The father stated his 7-year-old daughter was once additionally within the home on the time.

- Advertisement -

The father famous that he was once no longer at house when the taking pictures took place and the firearm allegedly belongs to a relative staying there. He gave the impression visibly indignant that an grownup had left a loaded gun out round his youngsters, in step with KTRK.