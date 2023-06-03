Monday, June 5, 2023
1 stabbed in Los Angeles early Saturday morning, LAPD says

By accuratenewsinfo
Police reported that an individual was once stabbed in Hollywood right through the early hours of Saturday morning.

The assault befell in the 6500 block round 4 a.m., in keeping with the Los Angeles Police Department.

It is unknown what the ages and genders of the assailant and sufferer had been.

The attacker was once taken into custody and charged with attack with a perilous weapon.

No additional information is to be had right now.

Luis Zuniga equipped contributions to this file.

