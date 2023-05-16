1 person taken to hospital following Orlando crash, fire crews say

ORLANDO – A person on foot has been hospitalized following a collision that occurred in Orlando on Saturday night.
Orange County Fire Rescue has reported that the incident took place around 7:32 pm in the vicinity of South Rio Grande and 24th Street.
An adult has been transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with “trauma code” as per first responders.
Authorities have warned travellers of expected delays and have advised caution in the affected area.
No other information has been made available at this point.