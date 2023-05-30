1 person killed, dozens evacuated after fire at high-rise apartment building downtown





SAN ANTONIO – Tragedy struck early Tuesday morning when a fire broke out at the Villa Hermosa flats in San Antonio. One person has died and round 30 folks have been evacuated from the building, in line with the San Antonio Fire Department.

The firefighters have been referred to as to the five-story apartment advanced at North Flores Street at round 1:40 a.m. and upon arrival, they discovered smoke and flames at the 3rd flooring. Thanks to their fast motion, the fire used to be quickly extinguished.

During the evacuation, one person used to be discovered affected by smoke inhalation and rushed to the sanatorium. Unfortunately, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has showed that the person died in a while. The id of the sufferer has now not but been launched.

Investigations into the reason for the fire are ongoing, and arson investigators are scouring the scene of the incident. As but, there is not any advice of foul play.

There have been no different reported accidents, however the injury to the building is estimated at round $30,000. The San Antonio Fire Department gained reinforce from each the San Antonio Police Department and EMS, with as many as 40 gadgets at the scene.