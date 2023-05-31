1 person in custody after fatal shooting outside Amazon Fresh grocery store in Westchester area, police say

AIR7 HD was once above the scene because the investigation was once unfolding and captured a big police presence in the store’s car parking zone.

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An argument outside of an Amazon Fresh grocery store in the Westchester space resulted in a shooting that left one guy useless, police stated.

The incident came about simply after 4 p.m. Tuesday on the store positioned at the nook of La Cienega Boulevard and Centinela Avenue.

According to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz, an 83-year-old guy shot a 31-year-old guy all through a dispute involving a lady.

The verbal argument escalated when the 83-year-old took out a gun and shot the sufferer.

The 31-year-old, whose identification has no longer been launched, was once pronounced useless on the scene.

The suspect has since been taken into custody. There’s no phrase on if the lady concerned was once injured.

Witnesses on the scene informed Eyewitness News, the suspect, a Korean War veteran, shot the 31-year-old who was once reportedly arguing with the lady after “racial slurs” had been stated.

The incident stays below investigation.