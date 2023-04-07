1 Person in Custody, 1 at Large After Attempting to Break Into Miami-Dade Officer’s Vehicle – NBC 6 South Florida

(*6*)



Police took one particular person into custody whilst they seek for a 2nd one that they mentioned tried to damage into an off-duty Miami-Dade Police Department officer’s automotive Friday morning.

The incident came about close to the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 109th Avenue.

- Advertisement -

According to Miami-Dade Police, the officer used to be in a position to take one particular person into custody whilst the second one particular person escaped. Police have no longer launched the identities of both particular person concerned.

Anyone with information is requested to name Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.