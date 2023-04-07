Friday, April 7, 2023
type here...
Florida

1 Person in Custody, 1 at Large After Attempting to Break Into Miami-Dade Officer’s Vehicle – NBC 6 South Florida

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
1 Person in Custody, 1 at Large After Attempting to Break Into Miami-Dade Officer’s Vehicle – NBC 6 South Florida

(*6*)

Police took one particular person into custody whilst they seek for a 2nd one that they mentioned tried to damage into an off-duty Miami-Dade Police Department officer’s automotive Friday morning.

The incident came about close to the intersection of Southwest 152nd Street and 109th Avenue.

- Advertisement -

According to Miami-Dade Police, the officer used to be in a position to take one particular person into custody whilst the second one particular person escaped. Police have no longer launched the identities of both particular person concerned.

Anyone with information is requested to name Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

(*6*)

(*1*)

Previous article
1 dead in apparent road rage shooting in southwest Houston
Next article
Migrants die after being found inside train cars; several rescued

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks