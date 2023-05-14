1 person dead, multiple people shot in Pleasant Grove, Dallas police say

Late on Saturday, a capturing in Pleasant Grove led to at least one person being killed and multiple others being wounded, in step with the Dallas Police Department.

Police officials had been investigating the intersection of Bruton Road and North Masters Drive simply earlier than 10 p.m., the place the capturing happened. While multiple folks had been injured, police officers have no longer launched the names of the ones concerned.

It stays unclear when officials had been known as to the scene of the capturing or what number of people had been shot. As of Saturday night time, no further information used to be to be had and no suspects were known or arrested.

