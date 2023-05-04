1 of 2 escaped Virginia inmates is arrested in Mexico, FBI says

One of the 2 inmates who escaped a Virginia prison has been arrested in Mexico following a dayslong manhunt, consistent with the FBI. Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 26, was once taken into custody by way of Mexican government in the state of Guerrero on Thursday afternoon, the FBI stated. (*1*) - Advertisement - Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 26, was once taken into custody by way of Mexican government in the state of Guerrero on Thursday, May 4, 2023, the FBI stated. FBI “The investigation to determine his exact movements is ongoing,” the FBI stated. - Advertisement - Marin-Sotelo, 26, and Bruce Callahan, 44, each federal detainees, escaped over the weekend from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, which is about 70 miles west of Richmond, consistent with the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Department. (*1*) Authorities in Prince Edward County, Virginia, say they’re looking for two inmates who escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail. - Advertisement - Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office

“They somehow, we think, were potentially able to manipulate some locks, crawled through an opening that led them out into the rec-yard area,” U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Larry Moltzan, informed ABC News in an unique interview. “From there, they scaled two fences to get away from the jail.”

Moltzan stated one escapee left 20 hours ahead of the opposite, however he believes they could’ve mentioned their plans.

“I think it’s fair to reason that they may have talked about it, given that it was so similar,” Moltzan stated. “But they did not escape at the same time and didn’t necessarily help each other in that way.”

Callahan is convicted of a couple of federal drug fees and Marin-Sotelo is convicted of illegal ownership of a firearm, the sheriff’s division stated. Both are from North Carolina, the dep. stated.

Marin-Sotelo is additionally a defendant in the homicide of deputy Ned Byrd of the Wake County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina, Wake County officers stated.

Marin-Sotelo fled the prison in a 2003 purple or burgundy Ford Mustang, which stays lacking, the FBI stated. Authorities are inquiring for assist discovering the auto, which has a 30-day North Carolina brief tag.

His sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, has been arrested for allegedly serving to her brother break out, Raleigh ABC station WTVD reported.