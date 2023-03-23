1 killed in overnight fire in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — One particular person is lifeless after an overnight cell house fire in Zephyrhills, in step with Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters spoke back to the house in the 40100 block of Nottingham Trail simply after 12 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the single-wide house on fire.

Firefighters searched the house and got rid of one grownup. Life-saving measures have been tried, however the sufferer used to be later pronounced lifeless on the scene, PCFR stated.

Firefighters were given the fire out in quarter-hour. The reason is below investigation.