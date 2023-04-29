Monday, May 1, 2023
1 killed, 2 employees injured at Tennessee Volkswagen plant after road incident

1 killed, 2 employees injured at Tennessee Volkswagen plant after road incident


According to a commentary from spokesperson Amanda Plecas, one person died and two others have been injured in a road coincidence that came about at the Volkswagen Chattanooga plant in Tennessee on Saturday. The spokesperson showed that each one 3 people have been employees of the automaker. Production at the plant was once stopped for the day as Volkswagen collaborates with native government of their investigation.

This is a growing news tale. Check again for updates.

