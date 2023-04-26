1 juvenile dead, 1 hurt in Orange County car crash

article

Florida Highway Patrol reported on a car crash that happened in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, which resulted in the death of one juvenile and injury of another person.

The incident occurred around 3:25 p.m. in Pine Hills, where a car and a pedestrian were involved in the collision.

The juvenile was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital as a trauma alert but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was also injured and was taken to Health Central for treatment.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating whether a signalized crosswalk at the intersection was used at the time of the accident.

The name and age of the deceased juvenile have not yet been released by authorities.