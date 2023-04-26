Wednesday, April 26, 2023
type here...
florida-news

1 juvenile dead, 1 hurt in Orange County car crash

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
1 juvenile dead, 1 hurt in Orange County car crash


article

- Advertisement -

ORLANDO, Fla.Florida Highway Patrol reported on a car crash that happened in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, which resulted in the death of one juvenile and injury of another person. 

The incident occurred around 3:25 p.m. in Pine Hills, where a car and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. 

- Advertisement -

The juvenile was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital as a trauma alert but was later pronounced dead. 

The driver of the vehicle was also injured and was taken to Health Central for treatment. 

- Advertisement -

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating whether a signalized crosswalk at the intersection was used at the time of the accident. 

The name and age of the deceased juvenile have not yet been released by authorities. 

Previous article
Oklahoma Lawmakers Try For Second Year To Expand Pregnancy Help
Next article
Neo-Nazis sentenced in Ohio, Texas electrical grid plot

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks