1 in 5 U.S. adults say they’ve had a family member killed by a gun, new study finds

Nearly one in 5 American adults say they’ve had a family member who used to be killed by a gun, together with suicides, in keeping with a (*5*) from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Roughly the similar quantity (21%) stated they’ve been for my part threatened with a gun, the study discovered.

People of colour have been much more likely to record witnessing gun violence or having family individuals who have been killed by weapons. More than one-third of Black adults stated they had a family member who used to be killed by a gun, when put next with 17% of White respondents and 18% of Hispanic adults who participated in the study.

Three in ten Black adults and one in 5 Hispanic adults stated they had for my part witnessed any person being shot, in keeping with the study. Just a little multiple in 5 (22%) of Hispanic adults stated they had noticed any person being shot.

Black adults have been additionally much more likely to record feeling unsafe in their neighborhoods.

“While most adults overall say they feel either “very” (41%) or “fairly” (41%) safe from gun violence in their neighborhoods, significant shares say they feel “no longer too secure” (13%) or not safe at all (5%),” KFF stated in a observation pronouncing the result of the study. “One in six Black adults (17%) don’t feel at all safe in their neighborhoods, far greater than the share of White (2%) or Hispanic (9%) adults.”

Black (32%) and Hispanic adults (33%) have been additionally a little greater than 3 times much more likely to record being worried day-to-day or nearly day-to-day that a family member will develop into a sufferer of gun violence than White adults (10%).

The study discovered that 41% of all adults stated they lived in a family with weapons. Of the ones with weapons in the house, 75% stated the weapons have been “stored in ways that don’t reflect some common gun-safety practices,” KFF stated.

If you or any person you recognize is in emotional misery or a suicidal disaster, you’ll be able to succeed in the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You too can chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For extra information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can also be reached Monday thru Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or e mail [email protected]

