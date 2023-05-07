1 hospitalized after shooting on Palmetto Expressway in NW Miami-Dade – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

On Saturday at round 8:55 p.m., rescue crews spoke back to a shooting incident that passed off on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue gadgets briefly arrived on the scene alongside the westbound lanes close to Northwest 57th Avenue. The driving force of the black pickup truck was once the only occupant of the automobile and was once shot in the correct shoulder house. Investigators found out a bullet hollow in the rear window of the pickup truck.

The affected person was once straight away transported to Ryder Trauma Center by way of floor and later airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Although the affected person sustained accidents, they had been reported to be now not life-threatening. Troopers suspect that the conceivable reason behind the shooting might be because of street rage, however detectives didn’t supply to any extent further information about a conceivable matter and didn’t specify whether or not they had been in search of a shooter.

Troopers needed to close down a couple of lanes for additional investigation functions. However, they’ve since reopened the ones lanes for site visitors. The pickup truck concerned in the incident was once later towed from the scene.

In conclusion, keep tuned for extra updates associated with the incident.

