(*1*)
San Antonio Police Respond to Shooting on IH-35
According to San Antonio Police, an argument on town’s southwest aspect led to a shooting that left one individual hospitalized and any other in custody.
The shooting took place round 4:50 p.m. on June 4, 2023 in the 6300 block of IH-35.
The altercation resulted in one individual maintaining a gunshot wound and being taken to the medical institution for remedy. The particular person’s situation is recently unknown.
SAPD reported {that a} conceivable suspect has been apprehended. No different accidents had been discussed.
will supply updates on this creating tale as they turn into to be had.
Also on
Copyright 2023 through – All rights reserved.