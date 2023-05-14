1 detained after shots fired in Brickell; no reported injuries – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A police investigation is lately underway in the Brickell community of Miami after regulation enforcement detectives reported shots have been fired. The City of Miami Police Department showed that the incident happened at round 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, on the subject of Eighth Street and South Miami Avenue.

Officers have been captured operating with rifles in pictures captured by means of bystanders on their cell phones. Additionally, drone pictures acquired by means of 7News confirmed the numerous police reaction with a number of cruisers arriving on the scene with flashing lighting.

Investigators have published that one firearm used to be recovered, and one individual has been taken into custody, however no injuries were reported thus far. The incident remains to be underneath investigation, and the police division has requested someone with information at the incident to come back ahead.

As new trends emerge, we inspire someone who can achieve this safely to take footage or shoot movies and ship them to [email protected].

