1 dead, others hospitalized after crash on SR-528 in Orange County: FHP



article

- Advertisement -

One person is dead after a crash in Orange County Monday morning, according to troopers.

- Advertisement -

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of State Road 528 in the area of mile marker 33 in Christmas shortly before 9 a.m.

The crash involved a van and a sedan. An occupant of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said. Multiple people were taken to the hospital following the crash. Their conditions are unknown.

- Advertisement -

Traffic is being diverted off of State Road 520 in the Christmas area.

The crash is under investigation.