Monday, April 24, 2023
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

Police say one individual is dead and a suspect is in custody after a capturing at a two-year college in Oklahoma

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police mentioned Monday that one individual is dead and a suspect is in custody after a capturing at a two-year college in Oklahoma.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter mentioned the capturing at the campus of Rose State College looked to be “domestic-related.” The school in suburban Oklahoma City has about 13,000 students.

The faculty had issued an alert telling scholars and staff to safe haven in position sooner than police introduced they’d a suspect in custody.

