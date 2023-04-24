1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody

Police say one individual is dead and a suspect is in custody after a capturing at a two-year college in Oklahoma

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police mentioned Monday that one individual is dead and a suspect is in custody after a capturing at a two-year college in Oklahoma.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter mentioned the capturing at the campus of Rose State College looked to be “domestic-related.” The school in suburban Oklahoma City has about 13,000 students.

- Advertisement -

The faculty had issued an alert telling scholars and staff to safe haven in position sooner than police introduced they’d a suspect in custody.