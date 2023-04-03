1 dead in Brenham birthday party shooting

BRENHAM, Texas — One teenager used to be killed and some other used to be injured in a shooting in Brenham on Saturday night time, consistent with police.

Brenham Police Department officers mentioned it came about round 10 p.m. at a area on East Tom Green Street, close to Brenham Junior High School.

According to police, a big crew of teenagers were given right into a combat at a birthday party and photographs had been fired.

When officials arrived, they mentioned teenagers and oldsters had been scurrying.

They mentioned they discovered two teenagers who have been shot and so they began life-saving measures till ambulances were given there to take them to a space emergency room.

At the sanatorium, one of the most teenagers used to be pronounced dead and the opposite used to be handled and launched, police mentioned.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is requested to name Detective Conner Caskey at 979-337-7378.

