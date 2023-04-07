Friday, April 7, 2023
1 dead in apparent road rage shooting in southwest Houston

By accuratenewsinfo
Photo of Matt deGrood
Matt deGrood, Staff creator

(*1*)

Police had been investigating after one individual used to be killed in an apparent road rage shooting in southwest Houston.

On Scene Media

Police had been looking for a person and lady in a silver Lexus in connection to a deadly road rage shooting early Friday in southwest Houston that left a person dead.

Officers simply after middle of the night responding to the 13000 block of Hiram Clarke Road and located a person shot a number of instances in the pinnacle, Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, of the Houston Police Department, advised On Scene journalists. Detectives discovered between 4 and 5 casings at the flooring. Emergency responders pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Detectives discovered video that seem to turn a silver Lexus leaving a close-by Chevron fuel station with a person and lady within, Izaguirre stated. The motive force of the Lexus stopped at a forestall signal close to the intersection of Brentwood Park Drive and Hiram Clarke earlier than proceeding thru. A Toyota hatchback struck the Lexus because it used to be going in the course of the intersection. The Toyota had the proper of means, Izaguirre stated.

Video displays the motive force of the Lexus get out of the auto and hearth a gun a number of instances on the Toyota motive force, Izaguirre stated. The shooting came about briefly, with no dialog. The guy then were given again into his automotive and fled the scene.

The motive force of the Toyota were given out of the auto and collapsed in the roadway, the place he died.

Matt DeGrood is a basic task and breaking news reporter for the Houston Chronicle.

A graduate of the University of Dallas, he joined the Chronicle in 2022. He has reported for group newspapers throughout Texas, together with the Galveston County Daily News, the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel and the Fort Bend Star.



