1 dead among 5 shooting victims at Mississippi restaurant

(*5*)

Police in Mississippi say one individual is dead after at least 5 other folks have been shot all the way through a Cinco de Mayo birthday celebration at a restaurant past due Friday night time

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — One individual is dead after at least 5 other folks have been shot all the way through a Cinco de Mayo birthday celebration at a Mississippi restaurant past due Friday night time, police stated.

- Advertisement -

Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston showed the collection of victims who have been shot at The Scratch Kitchen on Government Street, the Sun Herald reported.

Jackson County Deputy Coroner James Prisock in a while after middle of the night showed the dying of one of the vital victims, the Sun Herald reported.

It used to be no longer straight away transparent if any arrests were made early Saturday morning. Police at the scene have been analyzing the restaurant’s patio space, the newspaper reported.

- Advertisement -

The Scratch Kitchen’s proprietor instructed the Sun Herald there have been about 200 other folks at the restaurant when the shooter ran previous workers who have been doing safety tests at the doorway to the patio.

“The person who did the shooting wasn’t a customer,” proprietor Brittany Alexander stated. “He didn’t get an arm band or anything to be out here.”

Ocean Springs is ready 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Biloxi, Mississippi.