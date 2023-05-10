1 dead after shooting in hospital in Richmond, Virginia; alleged shooter in custody

Police spoke back to a decision that got here in at about 12:04 a.m. about photographs fired.

One guy is dead after being shot within a Richmond, Virginia, hospital early Wednesday morning. Another guy, the alleged shooter, is in custody.

VCU and Richmond Police spoke back to a decision that got here in at about 12:04 a.m. about photographs fired inside of VCU Medical Center North Hospital.

- Advertisement -

A combat broke out between two males ensuing in one shooting the opposite, police stated.

A lockdown on the hospital was once lifted and no different accidents had been reported. Police stated no sufferers had been in risk and there was once no indication that sufferers had been concerned, in step with ABC associate WRIC.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.