1 dead after deputy-involved shooting in Highlands County

An investigation has been introduced following a deadly shooting involving a deputy in Highlands County on Monday.

The incident took place when deputies tried to apprehend Bradley Begens, elderly 63, for more than one exceptional warrants, as in line with a observation by means of the Sheriff’s place of job.

- Advertisement -

Begens had warrants courting again to October 2022. He was once classified a “fugitive sex offender” who have been in the past convicted of tried sexual battery on a kid beneath the age of 12.

Deputies had been dispatched to 6409 Concord Street in Sebring in a while after 1 pm, the place they noticed Begens inside of. A press unlock said that the deputies established a fringe, asked backup devices, and bought a seek warrant for the home.

According to the government, deputies tried to ascertain touch with folks inside of the home a number of instances ahead of forcibly getting into round 2:45 pm.

- Advertisement -

During the hunt, deputies discovered a locked bed room door, and after they attempted to steer Begens to give up, they issued more than one warnings the usage of K9 devices.

Eventually, deputies forcibly entered the room and found out Begens hiding in a closet. As the K9 unit made touch with Begens, he raised a handgun, and deputies fired more than one rounds at him at round 2:52 pm. Thereafter, they made efforts to save lots of his existence, however he died at the scene, as showed by means of the government.

Doreen Turner, elderly 60, was once discovered in the closet with Begens, however she was once now not harmed in the shooting, as in line with the authentic observation. However, she was once apprehended and can be charged with second-degree criminal homicide and resisting arrest with violence.

- Advertisement -

The Sheriff’s place of job showed that not one of the deputies or K9 devices sustained accidents all through the incident. The Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force of the tenth Judicial Circuit and the State Attorney’s Office are chargeable for investigating the shooting.