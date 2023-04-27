1 dead after Amtrak train hits car on tracks in Mobile, Alabama: Police

A motive force allegedly tried to pass “despite the safety arms being activated.”

One particular person has died after an Amtrak train hit a car that was once on the tracks at a Mobile, Alabama, rail crossing Wednesday evening, police mentioned.

A collision involving a train on the intersection of Navco Road and Dog River Drive North was once reported round 6:30 p.m., the Mobile Police Department mentioned in a remark.

A 28-year-old motive force, Chadwick Timmons, “was heading south on Navco Road when he allegedly attempted to cross the rail crossing despite the safety arms being activated and indicating an oncoming train,” in keeping with police.

“As a result, his vehicle collided with an Amtrak train, and the impact caused the train to come to a stop,” police mentioned. “The collision caused the vehicle to catch fire, which resulted in further damage.”

Timmons was once pronounced dead on the scene, police mentioned.

It wasn’t straight away transparent what number of people have been on the Amtrak train.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a creating tale. Please test again for updates.

ABC News’ Jason Volack contributed to this file.