1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Mississippi restaurant: Police

A teen was once discovered lifeless at the scene, police stated.

A teen was once killed and 6 others have been injured in a shooting at a Mississippi Gulf Coast eating place Friday night time, government stated.

Police replied to a shooting in a while earlier than 11 p.m. native time at The Scratch Kitchen in Ocean Springs, east of Biloxi.

- Advertisement -

Responding officials discovered seven shooting sufferers at the scene, together with an adolescent who had died from his accidents, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire stated. The police division known the sufferer as 19-year-old Chase Harmon of Pascagoula, Mississippi.

The surviving sufferers have been transported to house hospitals for remedy, stated police, who didn’t supply main points at the extent in their accidents.

There are not any suspects in the shooting at this time, police stated.

- Advertisement -

The Scratch Kitchen is positioned on a hectic strip in downtown Ocean Springs that is coated with eating places and bars. It was once providing Cinco de Mayo specials at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is requested to name the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.